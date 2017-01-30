In spite of Russia’s promise of a $2-billion credit, the Belarusian National Bank has asked the International Monetary Fund for a loan in the same amount. An International Monetary Fund mission is to visit Belarus from October 27 to November 6 to examine the country's request for a credit, the Fund's office in Minsk said on Thursday. [24-10 16:24]



The Council of the Republic of the third convocation had its last sitting in Minsk this week. What are the main results it has achieved and who is going to take over? The first sitting of the new parliament is scheduled for 31 October. [24-10 16:27]



One should not expect IPOs from Belarusian state companies within a year or two, because it would be impossible to have an adequate market value due to the global financial crisis, Lucas Romriell, Global Head of Equities at Galt &Taggart Securities, told reporters on Tuesday. [24-10 16:26]



Business Services International UK Ltd. (BSIUK) has been successful in its legal action against former employee Elena Bogoslovskaya and her company Collection-Consulting Ltd. [12-03 11:55]



Survivors of Minsk's World War II ghetto, where more than 100,000 Jews were killed, joined a procession Tuesday to mark the 65th anniversary of its destruction. [24-10 16:30]

