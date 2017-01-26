BelarusToday.info
Switch language
26 January 2017
  Politics  •  Economics  •  Society  •  Culture  •  CIS  •  Photo reporting
NEWS
ABOUT SERVER
INFORMER.BY

  News
Belarus Asks IMF for Credit Line as Economy Falters

In spite of Russia’s promise of a $2-billion credit, the Belarusian National Bank has asked the International Monetary Fund for a loan in the same amount. An International Monetary Fund mission is to visit Belarus from October 27 to November 6 to examine the country's request for a credit, the Fund's office in Minsk said on Thursday.  [24-10 16:24]

Politics. No Opposition in Council of the Republic No Opposition in Council of the Republic

The Council of the Republic of the third convocation had its last sitting in Minsk this week. What are the main results it has achieved and who is going to take over? The first sitting of the new parliament is scheduled for 31 October. [24-10 16:27]

• Lukashenko Attributes Global Crisis To Corruption  [24-10 16:27]
• New U.S. Sanctions Won’t Affect Three Belarusian Companies Much  [18-05 21:02]
• Belarus Seeks Staff Cuts In U.S. Embassy  [21-03 20:43]
Economics. Belarusian Companies Unlikely To Make IPOs Till 2011

One should not expect IPOs from Belarusian state companies within a year or two, because it would be impossible to have an adequate market value due to the global financial crisis, Lucas Romriell, Global Head of Equities at Galt &Taggart Securities, told reporters on Tuesday. [24-10 16:26]

• Russia Remains Main Investor For Belarusian Economy  [21-03 20:45]
• Liberalization Of Price Control In Belarus  [21-03 20:44]
• Belarusian Pharmaceutical Companies Losing The Battle  [14-03 20:26]
Society. Tour operator recovered £65,000 from ex-empoyee

Business Services International UK Ltd. (BSIUK) has been successful in its legal action against former employee Elena Bogoslovskaya and her company Collection-Consulting Ltd. [12-03 11:55]

• Russian Orthodox Patriarch Arrives In Minsk  [24-10 16:29]
• Quarter Of Belarusian Pensioners Carry On Working  [21-03 20:50]
• Belarus To Get $14 Million Grant To Fight Tuberculosis  [21-03 20:49]
Culture. Holocaust Monument Unveiled In Minsk Holocaust Monument Unveiled In Minsk

Survivors of Minsk's World War II ghetto, where more than 100,000 Jews were killed, joined a procession Tuesday to mark the 65th anniversary of its destruction. [24-10 16:30]

• A Ghetto Excursion For Belarusian Tourists  [21-03 20:47]
• Belarusian Actors Exchange Their Triumph For Job Firing  [21-03 20:46]
• Belarusian Theaters Survive Endless reconstruction  [14-03 20:30]
CIS. Did West Pull Up Stakes Too Soon? Did West Pull Up Stakes Too Soon?

Two years ago, Viktor Yushchenko was hailed as a conquering hero in many Western capitals. The United States Congress, hosting the newly appointed Ukrainian president in April 2005, welcomed his arrival with boisterous enthusiasm, chanting his name and cheering as he thanked "the entire American nation" for its support. [13-04 20:14]

• Kadyrov Takes Control in Chechnya  [06-04 21:33]
• Belarus, Azerbaijan Mull Joint Oil Extraction Projects  [20-03 0:37]
• Ukraine Becomes Belarus’ Priority Amid Rows With Russia  [20-02 22:48]
  
Tour operator recovered £65,000 from ex-empoyee

Business Services International UK Ltd. (BSIUK) has been successful in its …

  
Holocaust Monument Unveiled In MinskHolocaust Monument Unveiled In Minsk

Survivors of Minsk's World War II ghetto, where more than 100,000 Jews were …

  
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Arrives In MinskRussian Orthodox Patriarch Arrives In Minsk

Patriarch Alexy II arrived in Minsk on 23 October on a three-day visit. The …

  LATESTS HEADERS
12-03-13, 11:55 Tour operator recovered £65,000 from ex-empoyee
24-10-08, 16:30 Holocaust Monument Unveiled In Minsk
24-10-08, 16:29 Russian Orthodox Patriarch Arrives In Minsk
24-10-08, 16:27 No Opposition in Council of the Republic
24-10-08, 16:27 Lukashenko Attributes Global Crisis To Corruption
24-10-08, 16:26 Belarusian Companies Unlikely To Make IPOs Till 2011
24-10-08, 16:24 Belarus Asks IMF for Credit Line as Economy Falters
18-05-08, 21:02 New U.S. Sanctions Won’t Affect Three Belarusian Companies Much
21-03-08, 20:50 Quarter Of Belarusian Pensioners Carry On Working
21-03-08, 20:49 Belarus To Get $14 Million Grant To Fight Tuberculosis
21-03-08, 20:48 OSCE Offered To Look Into How Belarus Keeps Obligations
21-03-08, 20:47 A Ghetto Excursion For Belarusian Tourists
21-03-08, 20:46 Belarusian Actors Exchange Their Triumph For Job Firing
21-03-08, 20:45 Russia Remains Main Investor For Belarusian Economy
21-03-08, 20:44 Liberalization Of Price Control In Belarus
21-03-08, 20:43 Belarus Seeks Staff Cuts In U.S. Embassy
21-03-08, 20:42 British PR Maestro May Work For Belarus
21-03-08, 20:41 American Lawyer Emanuel Zeltser Detained In Belarus
 
News:  Politics   •  Economics   •  Society   •  Culture   •  CIS   •  Photo reporting  - Archive 2005 - Archive 2004
About server:  Subscription   •  Feedback   •  About us   •  Search and arhive
BelarusToday.info • Copyright Magic 1999 - 2013