|1 January 2017
In spite of Russia’s promise of a $2-billion credit, the Belarusian National Bank has asked the International Monetary Fund for a loan in the same amount. An International Monetary Fund mission is to visit Belarus from October 27 to November 6 to examine the country's request for a credit, the Fund's office in Minsk said on Thursday. [24-10 16:24]
Politics. No Opposition in Council of the Republic
The Council of the Republic of the third convocation had its last sitting in Minsk this week. What are the main results it has achieved and who is going to take over? The first sitting of the new parliament is scheduled for 31 October. [24-10 16:27]
• Lukashenko Attributes Global Crisis To Corruption [24-10 16:27]
• Belarus Seeks Staff Cuts In U.S. Embassy [21-03 20:43]
Economics. Belarusian Companies Unlikely To Make IPOs Till 2011
One should not expect IPOs from Belarusian state companies within a year or two, because it would be impossible to have an adequate market value due to the global financial crisis, Lucas Romriell, Global Head of Equities at Galt &Taggart Securities, told reporters on Tuesday. [24-10 16:26]
• Russia Remains Main Investor For Belarusian Economy [21-03 20:45]
• Liberalization Of Price Control In Belarus [21-03 20:44]
• Belarusian Pharmaceutical Companies Losing The Battle [14-03 20:26]
Society. Tour operator recovered £65,000 from ex-empoyee
Business Services International UK Ltd. (BSIUK) has been successful in its legal action against former employee Elena Bogoslovskaya and her company Collection-Consulting Ltd. [12-03 11:55]
• Russian Orthodox Patriarch Arrives In Minsk [24-10 16:29]
• Quarter Of Belarusian Pensioners Carry On Working [21-03 20:50]
• Belarus To Get $14 Million Grant To Fight Tuberculosis [21-03 20:49]
Culture. Holocaust Monument Unveiled In Minsk
Survivors of Minsk's World War II ghetto, where more than 100,000 Jews were killed, joined a procession Tuesday to mark the 65th anniversary of its destruction. [24-10 16:30]
• A Ghetto Excursion For Belarusian Tourists [21-03 20:47]
• Belarusian Theaters Survive Endless reconstruction [14-03 20:30]
CIS. Did West Pull Up Stakes Too Soon?
Two years ago, Viktor Yushchenko was hailed as a conquering hero in many Western capitals. The United States Congress, hosting the newly appointed Ukrainian president in April 2005, welcomed his arrival with boisterous enthusiasm, chanting his name and cheering as he thanked "the entire American nation" for its support. [13-04 20:14]
• Kadyrov Takes Control in Chechnya [06-04 21:33]
